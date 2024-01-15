Afghanistan-Turkmenistan Trade Reaches $481 Million in 2023

Trade between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan soared to $481 million in 2023, TOLoNews reports citing the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

During a recent meeting between the Acting Minister and the Turkmen Ambassador in Kabul discussions focused on expanding trade, with a specific emphasis on boosting Afghan marble exports to Turkmenistan.

“Afghanistan and Turkmenistan had US $ 481 million worth of mutual trade in the year 2023,” stated Akhundzada Abdul Salaam Jawad, the spokesperson for the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, key exports from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan include electricity, oil, and gas, while Afghanistan primarily exports marble, dried fruits, potatoes, and soft drinks to its neighbor.

The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) expressed optimism about the future of Afghan-Turkmen trade, highlighting the potential benefits of closer ties.

“Turkmenistan is a country which borders the Caspian sea on the one hand and maintains good relations with central Asian countries like Kazakhstan. Good relations with this country can help increase transit which will benefit Afghanistan,” said Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI Board. ///nCa, 15 January 2024