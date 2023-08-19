Imports from Turkmenistan to the UK posted 400% growth – Department for Business and Trade

The total volume of trade turnover between the UK and Turkmenistan for the period from April 2022 to March 2023 amounted to 52 million pounds, an increase of 30%, or 12 million pounds at current prices compared to the same period of previous years. Such data are provided in the Trade and Investment factsheet, issued by the British Department for Business and Trade.

During the reporting period, the total Kingdom’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to £37 million, an increase of £1 million year-on-year.

Of the total value of exports to Turkmenistan, goods account for £15 million (40.5%) and £22 million (59.5%) – for services.

Imports from Turkmenistan to the UK saw a significant increase of 400%, reaching £15 million (an increase of £12 million in current prices, compared to the period from April 2021 to March 2022).

In the structure of imports from Turkmenistan, the value of imported goods is £10 million (66.7%) and the cost of services is £5 million (33.3%).

The goods of the following groups dominate the commodity exports from the UK to Turkmenistan: chemicals, general industrial machinery, aircraft, miscellaneous electrical goods.

The nomenclature of imports from Turkmenistan to the UK includes such commodity groups as inorganic chemicals, mechanical power generators, general industrial machinery, metal ores and scrap, cleansing preparations.

A complete statistical factsheet of the Turkmen-British trade turnover can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1178581/turkmenistan-trade-and-investment-factsheet-2023-08-18.pdf

///nCa, 19 August 2023

