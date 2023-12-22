UK Imports of Turkmen Goods Surge 500%

The total volume of trade turnover between the UK and Turkmenistan for the period from July 2022 to June 2023 amounted to 64 million pounds, an increase of 48.8%, or 21 million pounds in current prices compared to the same period of previous years. Such data are provided in the Trade and Investment factsheet, issued by the British Department for Business and Trade.

During the reporting period, the total Kingdom’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to £48 million (an increase of 29.7% or £11 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022).

Of all UK exports to Turkmenistan, £23 million (47.9%) were goods and £25 million (52.1%) were services.

Imports from Turkmenistan to the UK posted an increase of % 166.7, reaching £16 million (an increase of £10 million in current prices, compared to the period from July 2021 to June 2022).

In the structure of imports from Turkmenistan, the value of imported goods is £12 million (75%) and the cost of services is £4 million (25%).

In the same period, UK imports of goods from Turkmenistan increased by 500.0% or £10 million in current prices (compared to the period from July 2021 to June 2022) while UK imports of services from Turkmenistan changed by less than £1 million in current prices.

The goods of the following groups dominate the commodity exports from the UK to Turkmenistan: chemicals, general industrial machinery.

The nomenclature of imports from Turkmenistan to the UK includes such commodity groups as inorganic chemicals, mechanical power generators, general industrial machinery, metal ore and scrap, cleansing preparations.

A complete statistical factsheet of the Turkmen-British trade turnover can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/658057bd83ba38000de1b7ad/turkmenistan-trade-and-investment-factsheet-2023-12-21.pdf ///nCa, 22 December 2023