UNDP and Turkmenistan Extend “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” Project

On 18 February 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a signing ceremony formalized the extension of the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” project until the end of 2024.

This project, a collaboration between the Turkmen government, Turkmen State Customs Service and UNDP, aims to streamline and improve international trade processes in the country.

The amendment to the project document includes the Ministry of Adalat (Justice), State Statistics Committee, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection. This expansion necessitates additional time for these ministries to integrate with existing information systems and ensure the system’s smooth operation. Consequently, the project’s validity period has been extended to 31 December 2024.

The goal of this project is to ensure the effective implementation of the Single Window principle through simplifying and harmonizing interagency business processes, strengthening interaction between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan (SCS) and state control authorities (SCAs) engaged in control of import and export operations, promoting integrated monitoring and control of licenses, certificates and permits (LCP), implementing interagency risk management in the customs clearance process, strengthening capacity of Turkmenistan in the world, regional economic integration and international trade. ///nCa, 21 February 2024