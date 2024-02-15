Central Asia experiences a turning point, says President of Kazakhstan

Central Asia is experiencing a turning point in its history, and the region’s political and economic contacts have noticeably intensified, believes the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“We are forming a new image of Central Asia, a region that has played an important role in the development of civilizations since ancient times, and also opens up unique opportunities in the present and future. In this context, we attach great importance to a full-scale partnership with Qatar,” Tokayev said, addressing the Consultative Assembly of Qatar on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, as part of his state visit to this country.

The Head of Kazakhstan cited the inaugural “Central Asia + Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf” summit in Jeddah last year, which demonstrated the desire of the Central Asian countries to develop intraregional cooperation.

Tokayev expressed confidence that the outcomes of this summit “will contribute to further strengthening political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, promote regional security and stability, human relations and support efforts for sustainable development on a global scale.” ///nCa, 15 February 2024