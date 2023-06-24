Maintaining stability is the most important task for Central Asia in modern realities says President of Kazakhstan

On Friday, 23 June, the first meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of Central Asia and Russia took place in Almaty.

In modern realities, the most important task for the Central Asian region is to maintain stability and strengthen security, which implies effective forecasting of threats, prompt development of preventive response measures and qualitatively new integrated approaches, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed in a video message to the participants of the meeting, which brought together security chiefs from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

According to Tokayev, certain measures to expand the exchange of information and improve coordination in the field of regional security are no longer enough. Time requires the formation of qualitatively new integrated approaches.

The head of Kazakhstan pointed out the importance of forging security along the entire perimeter of the borders of Central Asia.

Tokayev recalled that security issues were discussed at the first Central Asia–Russia summit in October 2022. Security has been identified as one of the key areas of our cooperation, which implies effective forecasting of threats and prompt development of preventive measures to prevent them at an early stage, he said.

The President of Kazakhstan called for the developing a mechanism to counter the attempts to destabilize the situation in the region using hybrid methods and information technologies.

The first meeting, the Secretaries of the Security Councils considered specific areas of cooperation based on the current international situation and the national interests of the countries.

The sides stressed their interest in stability in the region, in further enhancing cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres, in the field of defense and security.

The importance of deepening contacts through the offices of security councils, law enforcement agencies and special services was noted. ///nCa, 24 June 2023 [photo credit – press-service of President of Kazakhstan]

