News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan showcases policy priorities and cultural heritage at Brussels embassy briefing

Turkmenistan showcases policy priorities and cultural heritage at Brussels embassy briefing

By

During a recent briefing hosted by the Turkmenistan Embassy in Brussels, Ambassador Sapar Palvanov presented an overview of the nation’s policy priorities. He highlighted the successes of 2023’s “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar” and unveiled the inspiring new motto for 2024 “Magtymguly Fragi’s Fountain of Wisdom.”

The event drew a strong presence of international media and representatives from the diplomatic and academic spheres, reaffirming Turkmenistan’s dedication to neutrality, peace, and global security.

Ambassador Palvanov discussed key areas of focus, including ongoing economic reforms, the pursuit of WTO membership, and vital environmental initiatives like joining the Global Methane Pledge.

Additionally, he highlighted the country’s commitment to youth development and presented plans to honor the 300th anniversary of great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

On a concluding note, guests were treated to a delectable spread of Turkmenistan’s national cuisine, offering a delightful taste of the country’s rich cultural heritage. ///nCa, 14 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Celebrating cultural ties: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels demonstrates the rich heritage of the nation
  2. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation
  3. Uzbek embassy in Ashgabat hosts briefing on priorities of Uzbekistan during its presidency of SCO
  4. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlines priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy
  5. Turkmenistan voiced its priorities during High-Level Briefing to Member States on UN Office of Counter-Terrorism’s projects in Central Asia
  6. Turkmen Envoy to UNESCO highlighted his country’s efforts in preserving national cultural heritage
  7. Turkmenistan pays tribute to art and cultural heritage
  8. Turkmenistan Announces Motto for 2024 Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  9. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlines priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy
  10. Turkmen Embassy in Korea Honors Book of the President “Youth is the Support of the Motherland” and Year of Magtymguly Fragi
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan