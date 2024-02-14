Turkmenistan showcases policy priorities and cultural heritage at Brussels embassy briefing

During a recent briefing hosted by the Turkmenistan Embassy in Brussels, Ambassador Sapar Palvanov presented an overview of the nation’s policy priorities. He highlighted the successes of 2023’s “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar” and unveiled the inspiring new motto for 2024 “Magtymguly Fragi’s Fountain of Wisdom.”

The event drew a strong presence of international media and representatives from the diplomatic and academic spheres, reaffirming Turkmenistan’s dedication to neutrality, peace, and global security.

Ambassador Palvanov discussed key areas of focus, including ongoing economic reforms, the pursuit of WTO membership, and vital environmental initiatives like joining the Global Methane Pledge.

Additionally, he highlighted the country’s commitment to youth development and presented plans to honor the 300th anniversary of great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

On a concluding note, guests were treated to a delectable spread of Turkmenistan’s national cuisine, offering a delightful taste of the country’s rich cultural heritage. ///nCa, 14 February 2024