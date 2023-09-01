Celebrating cultural ties: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels demonstrates the rich heritage of the nation

In the heart of Brussels, the Embassy of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with the Diplomatic World Institute, hosted an exhibition entitled “Cultural Treasures of Turkmenistan” on 31 August 31. This event was not an ordinary expo; it marked 30 years of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan, the European Union and Belgium. It is also timed to the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

The splendor of the event was evident from the list of honored guests. Representatives of EU institutions honored the event with their presence, including the Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala. Members of the European Parliament and the diplomatic corps of Brussels, heads of various European institutions also joined, emphasizing the importance of this cultural exchange.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the presentation of ancient Turkmen jewelry from the collection of the Belgian historian, professor of the Free University of Brussels, Dr. Jan de Maer. These items, acquired in the 1970s directly from Turkmenistan, sparkled with history and craftsmanship. The exhibition was not just about decorations. It was a panorama of Turkmenistan’s rich culture, from colorful Turkmen carpets to traditional musical instruments like the dutar, gyjak, and deprek, to national costumes that tell the stories of the nation’s past.

The atmosphere was further enhanced by the magnificent spread of Turkmenistan’s national cuisine. The guests enjoyed a wide variety of dishes, including Turkmen pilaf, samsa, and pishme.

The most memorable moment of the event was the touching reading of a poem by the Belgian high school student Justin Lazer. He chose a poem by the famous Turkmen poet-philosopher Magtymguly titled “Imagine”. The depth of the poem, combined with Justin’s sincere explanation of his choice, deeply moved the audience. Justin’s fascination with the culture and literature of Turkmenistan was evident, and his speech was a testament to the universal appeal of Turkmenistan’s heritage.

In conclusion, the exhibition “Cultural Treasures of Turkmenistan” was more than just an event. It was a bridge that linked cultures, histories, and people. It was a reminder of the beauty and richness of Turkmenistan’s historical and cultural heritage.

Here are some photos from the event:

///nCa, 1 September 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

#Turkmenistan, #Belgium, #Diplomatic_World_Institute, cultural_heritage, #EU