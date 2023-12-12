President Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlines priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy

During an expanded Cabinet of ministers’ meeting on Monday, 11 December 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed the country’s diplomatic corps, outlining priorities for the nation’s foreign policy and cooperation with international organizations.

Here is the unofficial slightly paraphrased translation of the speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the expanded Cabinet of Ministers meeting on 11 December 2023:

Dear participants of the meeting! Dear Ambassadors, Consuls!

Traditionally, on the eve of the New Year, we meet to sum up some results in the foreign policy sphere and determine tasks for the future. In carrying out this activity, we are guided by the legal status of permanent neutrality of an independent state and the tasks outlined in the Concept of Turkmenistan’s Foreign Policy Course for 2022-2028.

The year 2023 was a successful one for our Motherland in foreign policy. During this year, our country has been consistently working to ensure universal peace, stability and security, develop international economic and trade cooperation, build up relations with the world’s states in the field of culture, scientific and educational sphere and sports. The content of interparliamentary cooperation is expanding and enriching.

Turkmenistan is making the necessary efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals. Special importance is attached to partnership in such areas as energy security, sustainable transport system, climate change, etc. The measures implemented by our Motherland are widely supported by the states of the world and reputable international organizations.

This is confirmed by the unanimous adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Resolutions “The role of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia” and “World Sustainable Transport Day”, as well as the election of our state to four international structures.

In order to popularize the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people in the world, cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is carried out on an effective and comprehensive basis. The nomination presented by our country, “The art of Akhal-Teke horse breeding and traditions of horse decoration”, has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The transnational nominations “The Great Silk Road: Zaravshan–Karakum Corridor” and “Cold Winter Deserts of Turan” proposed by Turkmenistan for consideration by UNESCO together with the Republics of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, put forward together with the Republics of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

At the initiative of the Hero-Arkadag, the city of Ashgabat is included in the UNESCO Global Network of Creative Cities in the Design nomination.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Currently, the issue of preventing climate change is becoming global in nature, and therefore it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of all States of the world in combating its impact.

An important event was Turkmenistan’s participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. At the forum, our country announced its accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

In the future, this decision will determine Turkmenistan’s interaction with international organizations, partner states and specialized institutions. Consequently, the country’s Inter-Sectoral Commission on Reducing Methane Emissions must develop a comprehensive Work Plan to address the commitments outlined in the Global Methane Pledge.

It is necessary to intensify political and diplomatic support for Turkmenistan’s initiative to establish a United Nations Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia.

The first step in this direction has been taken on November 13 of this year with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Environment Programme to develop regional programs aimed at introducing climate change technologies in Turkmenistan and Central Asian states. It is necessary to continue working with the UN and partner countries to open a “Regional center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia” in our state.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Turkmenistan aims to take an active part in political and diplomatic efforts to ensure peace, stability and security. A vivid confirmation of this is the proposal of our neutral State to discuss the possibilities of developing a Global security Strategy based on the principles of the United Nations and generally accepted norms of international law.

At the same time, the current realities of the time and trends in global development should be taken into account. In this regard, I instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to begin work on a bilateral and multilateral basis to create a United Nations initiative group to prepare a Global Security Strategy.

Dear participants of the meeting!

It is necessary to consistently and persistently promote Turkmenistan’s global initiative “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace.” Time has shown its relevance and effectiveness. At the same time, this is confirmed by Turkmenistan’s efforts aimed at establishing a dialogue of cultures in interstate relations.

Our country will continue to carry out strategic cooperation with the United Nations. We firmly follow the provisions of the Charter of this Organization and generally accepted international legal norms, first of all, we will work to affirm and strengthen the role of the community of nations in the development of interstate dialogue.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The strategic goal of the foreign policy of our neutral Motherland remains unchanged. It consists in providing a favorable international environment for achieving national development.

Turkmenistan consistently stands for building equal and mutually beneficial relations with the countries of the world. Among the main directions of foreign policy is maintaining relations with close neighboring countries.

Our Motherland will pay special attention to strengthening cooperation with the States of the region, primarily neighboring ones. We will continue to develop ties of friendship and brotherhood with the countries of Central Asia. And here I would like to draw your attention to the importance of carrying out the necessary work for the clear implementation of the significant agreements and decisions reached at the Consultative Meetings of the heads of Central Asian states and other formats of regional cooperation.

During the talks held this year, the leaders of the Central Asian countries confirmed their readiness to consolidate efforts as close partners in solving key issues related to the development of the region, strengthening trade, economic and humanitarian ties, and countering environmental challenges.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Effective work should be carried out with partner countries to fully implement the agreements reached at the Sixth Ashgabat Summit of the Caspian Littoral States and take the necessary measures to implement joint projects in accordance with the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan has consistently strengthened political, trade and economic contacts with the States of the Asia-Pacific region.

In this regard, appropriate activities should be carried out to implement the Great Silk Road strategy, which is part of a multimodal transport and transit corridor from Asia to Europe.

Recently, at a high-level conference within the framework of the Third Forum of International Cooperation “One Belt, One Road”, our country proposed a project for the formation of a transport corridor from China through Central Asia to the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea, as well as to Iran, the Middle East. In this context, the task was set to establish a focused dialogue with interested parties in order to reach agreements on this project.

Our country connects the existing big plans and programs with the European states in the field of energy, transport, technology and a number of other areas, which should be given specific content.

Turkmenistan shares a deep historical bond with the nations of the Middle East, a bond further strengthened by promising opportunities for joint development in the modern era. In this context, intensifying ongoing cooperation within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is of paramount importance. In particular, it is necessary to continue close cooperation in the economic, energy, transport and communication spheres with the Member States of this Organization.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has significantly expanded relations with the countries of the Arab world, which need to be strengthened within the framework of the new format “Central Asia – the Gulf Cooperation Council”.

These areas have great prospects, and therefore it is necessary to pay attention to the priority aspects of this cooperation.

We will continue to consistently develop cooperation with the States of North and South America and the African continent, including political and diplomatic partnership within the framework of the United Nations and other international structures.

This cooperation includes security issues, food and environmental issues, ensuring women’s rights, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries in international trade. At the same time, there are great opportunities for building up and diversifying relations in the economic sector.

It is equally important to pay special attention to inter-parliamentary contacts in international cooperation. In recent years, Turkmenistan has initiated and organized a number of major forums with the participation of representatives of the Parliament, and work in this direction will continue.

In this context, I instruct the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider inter-parliamentary relations as a special vector of activity and, together with the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, prepare a plan for promising international events.

Dear participants of the meeting!

There is a lot of work to be done in the near future. I am firmly convinced that the country’s diplomatic corps will carry out large-scale activities in the name of protecting the interests of an independent neutral Motherland. ///nCa, 12 December 2023