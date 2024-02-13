Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss cooperation in tax sphere

Officials from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan held talks in Kabul, aiming to avoid double taxation and facilitate closer economic ties. This marked the first round of face-to-face discussions on the matter, hosted by the Afghanistan Ministry of Finance.

The three-day series of talks involved officials from the Afghan Ministry of Finance responsible for fiscal, technical, legal, and political affairs, as well as experts on tax system from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Finance and Economy and representees from Turkmen Embassy in Kabul.

Discussions focused on key areas:

Avoiding double taxation;

Developing trade relation;

Increasing investments;

Preventing tax evasion;

Creating mutual benefits in this sphere.

Both sides reached an agreement on the first prepared draft.

It was agreed that the next round of these negotiations will be held in the near future between the top tax officials of the two countries. ///nCa, 13 February 2024