News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss cooperation in tax sphere

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss cooperation in tax sphere

By

Officials from Afghanistan and Turkmenistan held talks in Kabul, aiming to avoid double taxation and facilitate closer economic ties. This marked the first round of face-to-face discussions on the matter, hosted by the Afghanistan Ministry of Finance.

The three-day series of talks involved officials from the Afghan Ministry of Finance responsible for fiscal, technical, legal, and political affairs, as well as experts on tax system from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Finance and Economy and representees from Turkmen Embassy in Kabul.

  • Discussions focused on key areas:
  • Avoiding double taxation;
  • Developing trade relation;
  • Increasing investments;
  • Preventing tax evasion;
  • Creating mutual benefits in this sphere.

Both sides reached an agreement on the first prepared draft.

It was agreed that the next round of these negotiations will be held in the near future between the top tax officials of the two countries. ///nCa, 13 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss project of electricity transmission to Herat
  2. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss several joint energy projects
  3. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss implementation of the TAP regional energy project
  4. Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss opportunities for cooperation in the ICT sphere
  5. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan discuss the start of the practical implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project
  6. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan Discuss Boosting Torghundi Port Capacity
  7. Afghanistan and Turkmenistan reached an agreement on power transmission project to Herat, says DABS
  8. Interim Government of Afghanistan confirmed commitment to close cooperation with Turkmenistan
  9. Afghanistan embarks on upgrading infrastructure to increase electricity import from Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold trilateral meeting to discuss TAP project
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan