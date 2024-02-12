News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmen Delegation in UAE – Turkmenistan and UAE Seek Broader Cooperation Across Multiple Fields

A high-level Turkmen delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On 11 February 2024, Meredov met with Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Highlighting the high dynamics of development of relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE, the parties discussed a number of key issues in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

During the meeting, the high level of trustful dialogue between the top leadership of the two countries was emphasized. It was also especially noted that high-level contacts are of paramount importance in the further promotion of interstate ties, Turkmenistan’s foreign ministry reports.

The same day Meredov also met with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazroui, discussing collaboration in natural gas, electricity, renewables, transportation, and logistics.

They focused on previously reached agreements and explored new avenues for partnership.

Both sides expressed their intention to further expand trade and economic ties.

The delegation’s visit will continue until 14 February.

This visit follows Arkadag Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to the UAE in January, further solidifying the momentum in bilateral relations. ///nCa, 12 February 2024

 

 

