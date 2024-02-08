The UNDP-DPPA Programme assists Turkmenistan in launching an online Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Learning Platform

News Central Asia (nCa)

The UNDP in Turkmenistan has created a specialized online learning platform for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS), featuring a self-paced online learning option. The MHPSS learning platform was developed and launched as part of a project titled “Strengthening national capacities for community-based psychosocial support for vulnerable young people and women as preventive measures,” implemented jointly with Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Turkmenistan (MLSP) and funded by the Joint UNDP-DPPA Programme on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention.

The inaugural online course of its kind in Turkmenistan aims to assist frontline service providers—including social workers, educators, law enforcement officers, representatives of civil society organizations, and women and youth leaders—in offering psychosocial support to youth and women. Training of Trainers (ToT) materials for MHPSS are available for download on the homepage in three languages (English, Turkmen, and Russian). Additionally, there is a self-paced online course option, and participants can obtain their certificates upon successful completion of all course stages.

“UNDP is dedicated to prioritizing mental health and psychosocial support within the global preventive policy agenda, aiming to empower youth and enhance their resilience against global challenges,” – noted Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “We trust that this MHPSS training program will be beneficial for representatives of helping professions, enabling them to improve their capacity to deliver vital mental health and psychosocial support services to youth and the most vulnerable”.

The MHPSS ToT materials, comprising Guidance, Manual, and Participants’ Book, were developed by Dr. Vitalii Klymchuk, UNDP expert/Mental health specialist, and tested during an in-person ToT session at the UN House in Ashgabat from November 6th to 10th, 2023.

The completed training materials, including presentations and tests, were converted into a digital learning format to serve social service providers, academia, and CSOs. These resources can be utilized in MHPSS-focused programs and community projects aimed at enhancing individual mental health and well-being, with a particular focus on vulnerable youth and women.

Website link: UNDP (bootcamp.com.tm) ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 7 February 2024

 

 

