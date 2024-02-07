Turkmenistan is preparing to launch a capacity-building project in the field of compliance with the Expanded Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement

On 6 February 2024, the launch meeting of the new project “Strengthening Turkmenistan’s capacity to comply with the expanded transparency framework under the Paris Agreement” was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the Central Asia Climate Information Port reports.

The seminar, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) with the support of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), was designed to support Turkmenistan in creating reliable monitoring and reporting systems in the field of climate change.

The event brought together leading climate experts, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, as well as the academic community, as well as the Regional Climate Action Transparency Hub (ReCATH) project team.

The participants made significant contributions to the discussion and analysis of key aspects of the project presented within the framework of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and developed strategies for the successful implementation of the proposed initiatives. Also during the seminar, the participants discussed key aspects of the project and gathered ideas and opportunities for its successful implementation.

The seminar allowed to review the national strategies and initiatives of Turkmenistan in the field of climate change.

The meeting was moderated by Rovshan Saparmamedov from FAO. He presented the opportunities and challenges associated with the project to the participants, as well as stimulated the exchange of ideas and opinions.

The event discussed national climate change adaptation strategies, GEF programmatic processes and next steps, opportunities for potential synergies with other transparency initiatives in the region, and project components and synergies with other initiatives in the region.

Mr. Vladimir Grebnev, Regional Climate Change Specialist, Central Asian Regional Ecology Center (CAREC) said: “The future project is a unique opportunity for Turkmenistan to increase the capacity to mobilize climate finance for the country. Every project needs an evidence base – on climate risks and vulnerability, on greenhouse gas emissions and mitigation, and with the support of the project there is a chance to build an evidence base based on national data, taking into account international methodologies”

This important event underscores not only Turkmenistan’s ambitious efforts to combat climate change, but also the global desire to cooperate and achieve common goals to address climate challenges.

