UNESCO launches a new regional project on Cryosphere in Central Asia

On 6-7 July 2023, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office in cooperation with the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme organized an inception workshop on “Strengthening the resilience of Central Asian countries by enabling regional cooperation to assess high altitude glacio-nival systems to develop integrated methods for sustainable development and adaptation to climate change” project at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France. The project aims to strengthen the adaptation capacity of five Central Asian countries: Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to climate change impacts on the cryosphere through assessment, promotion of regional cooperation, and stakeholder engagement.

The primary objective of the project is to consolidate general knowledge on the cryosphere, which includes glaciers, permafrost, and snow cover, and to understand its impact on downstream affected areas. By enhancing data collection and analysis, the project aims to provide regional stakeholders with comprehensive information, enabling effective decision-making and the development of resilience-building strategies.

The inception meeting was held in a hybrid format and brought together 90 participants from all over the region: representatives of governmental agencies responsible for coordinating the project at national levels; research institutes involved in the project along with international organizations related to the project.

Ms. Lidia Brito, ADG/SC a.i., UNESCO, and Mr. Vladimir Mamaev, Regional Technical Adviser, UNDP, delivered welcoming remarks during the inception conference, along with the Ambassadors of the participating Central Asian countries, who expressed their commitment to the implementation of the project and readiness to address the urgent matter of building resilience to the consequences of climate change. During the inception workshop, the project’s goals, methodologies, and anticipated outcomes were introduced.

This regional project on the cryosphere in Central Asia marks a significant milestone in collective efforts to address climate change and build resilience in the region. By bringing together key stakeholders and fostering regional cooperation, this initiative will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable development and adaptation strategies. UNESCO is honored to announce the successful launch of this project and anticipates the positive impact it will have on the Central Asian countries involved. ///UNESCO, 24 July 2023 [photo credit – UNESCO Almaty]

