UAE Ambassador congratulates people of Turkmenistan on International Day of Human Fraternity

Here is the full text of the speech:

Your Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan,

Your Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of Halk Maslahkaty of Turkmenistan,

Brotherly people of Turkmenistan,

On February 4, 2024, the world commemorates the International Day of Human Fraternity. The initiative was introduced by the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, unanimously adopted and as a result, the international community will observe International Day for Human Fraternity annually beginning in 2021.

It shall be said that International Day of Human Fraternity is closely linked to Human Fraternity Document, which was signed on February 4, 2019 by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis on the soil of United Arab Emirates.

The Document transformed the vision and strengthened relationship between the East and the West. It also contributed to spreading the culture of brotherhood and coexistence among people. Today, the Document is considered to be a constitution for rapprochement of religions.

Within the last 5 years since the Document has been signed, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity achieved several tangible outcomes.

In 2019, UAE established Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which was among the others awarded to Mr. António Guterres the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to Mrs. Latifa Ibn Zayaten the French activist of Moroccan background.

In 2021, UAE put forward Youth Education and Leadership for Peace Initiative, which aims to attract young people from different countries, of difference cultures and religions and helps them together apply the principles of human brotherhood in their communities.

On March 8, 2021, Higher Committee of Human Fraternity hosted its first annual Women’s Forum focusing on “Hopes and Challenges in a Post-COVID era.”

As an affirmation of the principles declared in the Document on Human Fraternity, on February 16, 2023, in Abu-Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of UAE, officially inaugurated the House of Abrahamic Family, which includes a mosque, a church and a synagogue and aims to enhance human brotherhood among people of the three monotheistic religions and to uphold the values of harmony and peace.

In conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the brotherly Turkmen people on the International Day of Human Fraternity and wish Turkmen people security, stability and sustainable prosperity under the leadership of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of Turkmenistan.