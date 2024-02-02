Powering Progress: CNPC’s Amu Darya Project Fuels 500 Million Lives

CNPC’s work in Turkmenistan began with oil and gas investments and engineering services in oil and gas fields in 2002.

As a result of joint co-operation, a Production Sharing Agreement on the Bagtyyarlyk contractual area and a Contract on the purchase and sale of natural gas between Turkmengaz and CNPC were signed in 2007. In August of the same year, the Amuderya River Right Bank Project was officially launched. The project is being conducted in the Bagtyyarlyk contract area, which includes sections A and B.

The Amu Darya Project in Turkmenistan, a cornerstone of the CNPC’s overseas ventures with 100% equity.

Powering China-Turkmenistan cooperation, it fuels the lives of over 500 million people along its path.

Here is very informative video offering journey through this vital initiative with insight from a China Petroleum Daily reporter:

https://youtu.be/Jyuuug0SXM8?si=09aOyENuvmkgH9Q1

///nCa, 2 February 2024