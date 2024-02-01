News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and Japan Discuss Preparations for Central Asia-Japan Summit

On 31 January 2024, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with Ikegami Masaki, the Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia, the Caucasus and GUAM, to discuss preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-Japan summit in Astana.

The high-level meeting, scheduled for later this year, marks a significant milestone in relations between Central Asian nations and Japan.

The discussions highlighted the significance of 2024, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of the “Central Asia+Japan Dialogue,” an initiative launched by Japan to foster regional cooperation.

The meeting also delved into the strong bilateral relationship between Turkmenistan and Japan, emphasizing its foundation on principles of long-standing friendship, trust, and mutual understanding. Both sides underscored the importance of high-level engagement in further strengthening this partnership. ///nCa, 1 February 2024

 

 

