Xinjiang Opens Large-Scale Electric Vehicle Production Targeting Central Asia

A large-scale production facility of motorcycles and electric bikes has opened in Khorgos, China, on the border with Kazakhstan, CGTN reports. The company is located in the Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone and belongs to a local technology company in the field of new energy Kingold.

This is the first such project in Xinjiang, fully focused on the Central Asian market. 150 million yuan was invested in the company. It will mainly produce tricycles powered by new energy sources, mopeds and motorcycles. The construction of two production lines has already been completed, there will be four in total.

Currently, two production lines are operational, with two more under construction. Each line has the capacity to assemble 500 units daily, with the first 1,200 units destined for Kazakhstan. Orders for over 20,000 units have already been secured.

According to Yuan Zhiyu, chairman of the board of the Zhongjin Khorgos company, the plans include the creation of a complete supply chain using local materials from Xinjiang, such as steel and aluminum, and preferential electricity.

Zhongjin Khorgos, the operating company, envisions developing a complete supply chain within Xinjiang, leveraging local resources like steel, aluminum, and preferential electricity tariffs. They also aim to increase local parts production for motorcycles to 60%, aiming for greater cost efficiency and market competitiveness.

“Chongqing also has production facilities focused on the Central Asian market, including the market of Kazakhstan. But our cost price will be lower,” Yuan Zhio, chairman of Zhongjin Khorgos, explained. ///nCa, 29 January 2024

 

 

 

