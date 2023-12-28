Central Asia Goes Green: Uzbekistan Opens Six Eco-Friendly Power Plants, Adding 2.4 GW to the Grid

Six large renewable energy facilities have been put into operation in Uzbekistan on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. They include 5 solar and 1 wind power plant with a total capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.

Masdar (UAE) has completed the implementation of projects for the construction of three modern photovoltaic plants in the Jizzakh, Samarkand and Surkhandarya regions with a total capacity of 900 megawatts.

The first stage of a 500 megawatt wind farm has been built in the Tamdyn district of the Navoi region.

In addition, in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, the Chinese company China Gezhouba Group has implemented the first stage of the project of two solar stations with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

“These projects worth $ 2 billion will generate annually 6 billion kilowatts of electricity, 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be saved, 2 million households will be provided with uninterrupted and guaranteed electricity. An added value of $4 billion will be created in the field of industry and services,” President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the launch ceremony of the facilities.

Uzbekistan’s clean energy endeavors are in full swing, with 22 solar and wind projects totaling 9 gigawatts underway. By 2030, the country aims to have 27 gigawatts of “green” power online, slashing natural gas consumption by 25 billion cubic meters annually and curbing harmful emissions by 34 million tons.

What’s Pushing Uzbekistan’s Reliance on “Green Energy”

Uzbekistan is surging ahead in the “green” energy shift. President Mirziyoyev reveals the driving forces behind the country’s rapid embrace of renewable energy sources.