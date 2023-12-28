Central Asia Goes Green: Uzbekistan Opens Six Eco-Friendly Power Plants, Adding 2.4 GW to the Grid

Six large renewable energy facilities have been put into operation in Uzbekistan on Wednesday, 27 December 2023. They include 5 solar and 1 wind power plant with a total capacity of 2.4 gigawatts.
Masdar (UAE) has completed the implementation of projects for the construction of three modern photovoltaic plants in the Jizzakh, Samarkand and Surkhandarya regions with a total capacity of 900 megawatts.
The first stage of a 500 megawatt wind farm has been built in the Tamdyn district of the Navoi region.
In addition, in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions, the Chinese company China Gezhouba Group has implemented the first stage of the project of two solar stations with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts.
“These projects worth $ 2 billion will generate annually 6 billion kilowatts of electricity, 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be saved, 2 million households will be provided with uninterrupted and guaranteed electricity. An added value of $4 billion will be created in the field of industry and services,” President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the launch ceremony of the facilities.
Uzbekistan’s clean energy endeavors are in full swing, with 22 solar and wind projects totaling 9 gigawatts underway. By 2030, the country aims to have 27 gigawatts of “green” power online, slashing natural gas consumption by 25 billion cubic meters annually and curbing harmful emissions by 34 million tons.
What’s Pushing Uzbekistan’s Reliance on “Green Energy”
Uzbekistan is surging ahead in the “green” energy shift. President Mirziyoyev reveals the driving forces behind the country’s rapid embrace of renewable energy sources.
- Industrial development and consumption growth. “First of all, we have set ourselves the goal of doubling the volume of industry by 2030, advancing such sectors as metallurgy, petrochemistry and mechanical engineering to a qualitatively new level. We plan to implement more than 500 large industrial and infrastructure projects with a total value of $ 150 billion. To achieve such high goals, we need vitally guaranteed and stable energy resources,” the President of Uzbekistan said. According to estimates, by 2030, electricity demand in Uzbekistan is expected to increase from the current 83 billion to 120 billion kilowatt-hours. And first of all, the need will be covered through renewable energy.
- Climate change impact mitigation.Uzbekistan is constantly looking for ways to mitigate the negative impact of climate change and supports the initiative announced by the international community at COP28 in Dubai to triple green generation.
- The huge potential of green energy in the country. In 2023, 50,000 households and entrepreneurs installed solar panels across the country. There are more than 7 million households Uzbekistan, potentially holding a vast market for investors.
- Global trends.Across the globe, “green” energy products gain growing demand. And Uzbekistan, aims to become a future player in this booming market. Through strategic plans and decisive action, the country sets its sights on exporting “green” energy to both Asian and European markets.
- Green energy will stimulate other industries.According to the President of Uzbekistan, green energy will give a powerful positive impetus to the development of other industries and services. “This is vividly confirmed by the fact that within the framework of today’s projects, domestic enterprises have supplied electrical equipment and construction materials worth $ 100 million,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed. Currently, 4 enterprises in the country have started the production of solar panels, and 2 more enterprises produce metal structures. About 50 projects in the field of “green” energy create an additional $500 million cable market. ///nCa, 28 December 2023