News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan’s Lab Upgrade under UNDP project enhances National Healthcare

Turkmenistan’s Lab Upgrade under UNDP project enhances National Healthcare

By

Within the implementation of a laboratory project funded by the Government of Turkmenistan and implemented by UNDP, 19 clinical laboratories in the Mary velayat have been equipped with modern laboratory equipment for blood general, biochemistry and coagulation analysis, urine analysis, microscopy, and others.

Additionally, the project has supplied clinical reagents, lab consumables and other essential items necessary for conducting laboratory analysis. Training programs have been successfully completed by laboratory specialists and health professionals at these facilities to ensure the effective utilization of the new equipment.

Similar initiatives are underway in 27 clinical laboratories in the Lebap velayat, where laboratory specialists have already commenced training on the recently provided equipment.

The project’s goal is to enhance the clinical laboratory services of the National healthcare system. Implementation of similar activities is planned in all velayats of Turkmenistan. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 25 January 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. UNDP-Turkmenistan: Effective Cooperation in Healthcare
  2. UNDP enhances national capacity in disaster preparedness and resilience in Turkmenistan
  3. UNDP supports the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in strengthening basic laboratory services
  4. UNDP in Turkmenistan strengthens skills and knowledge of national statisticians
  5. UNDP and national partners in Turkmenistan conduct the Mid-term Evaluation of the Implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan
  6. UNDP Project elevates youth engagement for climate action in Turkmenistan
  7. UNDP continues dialogue on the role of the private sector in the development of the national adaptation planning process in Turkmenistan  
  8. UNDP continues to strengthen the capacity of national specialists in the field of statistics and economics
  9. UNDP Supplies Insulin to Turkmenistan as part of a project to provide drugs for the treatment of NCDs
  10. UNDP enhances the capacity of decision-makers in Turkmenistan on water resources planning under changing climate
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan