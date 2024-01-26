Turkmenistan’s Lab Upgrade under UNDP project enhances National Healthcare

Within the implementation of a laboratory project funded by the Government of Turkmenistan and implemented by UNDP, 19 clinical laboratories in the Mary velayat have been equipped with modern laboratory equipment for blood general, biochemistry and coagulation analysis, urine analysis, microscopy, and others.

Additionally, the project has supplied clinical reagents, lab consumables and other essential items necessary for conducting laboratory analysis. Training programs have been successfully completed by laboratory specialists and health professionals at these facilities to ensure the effective utilization of the new equipment.

Similar initiatives are underway in 27 clinical laboratories in the Lebap velayat, where laboratory specialists have already commenced training on the recently provided equipment.

The project’s goal is to enhance the clinical laboratory services of the National healthcare system. Implementation of similar activities is planned in all velayats of Turkmenistan. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 25 January 2024