Boosting Turkmen-Japanese Ties: Business Forum Planned in 2024

During a visit to Japan, a Turkmen delegation led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held meetings with key figures in the Japanese business community – Chairman and CEO Norihoko Ishiguro of the Japan Foreign Trade Organization (JETRO) and Chairman and Executive Director Atsuo Kuroda of the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance Agency (NEXI). These discussions set the stage for closer economic ties between the two countries, including a planned business forum in the first half of 2024.

With Chairman and CEO Ishiguro Norihoko of JETRO, the focus was on the following issues:

Organization of cross-trade missions

JETRO office in Turkmenistan: A physical presence to attract and support Japanese SMEs venturing into the Turkmen market, and vice versa.

Opening of the Trading House of Turkmenistan in Japan

The intention of the parties to hold a business forum jointly with JETRO in the first half of this year has been indicated.

Minister Meredov also met with Chairman and Executive Director Atsuo Kuroda of NEXI. The discussions revolved around innovative approaches to attract financing for priority projects in Turkmenistan. New forms of cooperation with diverse financial institutions were explored, opening doors for increased investment in key sectors. ///nCa, 24 January 2024