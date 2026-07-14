Türkiye: The Fast Lane to Summer Holiday

Every journey matter, but at the start of a summer holiday, every minute counts. Today’s travellers increasingly value a seamless travel experience that gets them to their destination quickly, allowing them to spend less time in transit and more time enjoying their holiday. As convenience and speed become key priorities, the arrival experience plays a more important role than ever, particularly as long queues at many major airports have become a familiar part of the summer travel season. New research commissioned by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) suggests that border waits of three to four hours resulting from the new Entry/Exit System (EES) and its biometric border checks could discourage around one-third of travellers from visiting the Schengen Area.

Against this backdrop, Türkiye stands out by offering a fast, seamless and hassle-free arrival experience. With extensive direct air connectivity to major global hubs and efficient border procedures, the country enables visitors to spend less time waiting and more time enjoying its rich and diverse summer experiences from the moment they arrive.

Fly Direct, Skip Long Queues

One of Türkiye’s greatest advantages for international travellers is its extensive and well-connected airport network, spanning all seven regions of the country. Combining state-of-the-art infrastructure with high service standards and the renowned warmth of Turkish hospitality, Türkiye’s airports ensure visitors feel welcome from the moment they arrive.

While İstanbul, the country’s global and vibrant metropolis, is served by two airports, many of Türkiye’s most popular destinations are equally easy to reach. From İzmir and Muğla, the jewels of Türkiye’s Aegean region; Antalya, the star of the Turkish Riviera; and the historic capital of Ankara, travellers can fly directly into modern airports offering efficient services and convenient onward connections. Even Cappadocia’s extraordinary landscape of fairy chimneys is easily accessible via nearby airports, making one of Türkiye’s most iconic destinations just a short journey away.

Türkiye’s outstanding air connectivity further enhances the travel experience. Major airports, particularly those in İstanbul and Antalya, offer frequent direct flights to and from many of the world’s leading aviation hubs, making the country one of the most accessible destinations in the region.

This connectivity is best exemplified by İstanbul Airport, which continues to set new benchmarks in global aviation. On 31 May, the airport handled a record 1,730 flight movements in a single day, the highest daily traffic volume since its opening. With its expansive terminal facilities, efficient operations, and passenger-focused design, İstanbul Airport ensures smooth passenger flow and a seamless arrival experience, helping travellers begin their holiday with ease.

Seamless Connections Every Step of the Way

Many of Türkiye’s other airports are also well connected to major international hubs through direct flights. Airports in İzmir, Muğla and Antalya, for example, see a significant increase in direct services from across Europe during the summer season. With multiple flights available each day and journey times typically between three and four hours, even a spontaneous long weekend getaway is within easy reach. Better yet, Türkiye’s balmy Mediterranean climate extends the summer season well into September and October, giving travellers even more time to enjoy its stunning coastline. Just a short flight away, these easily accessible destinations promise everything from Blue Flag beaches and crystal-clear waters to unforgettable experiences such as diving, making them ideal for a prolonged summer escape.

Another advantage offered by Türkiye’s airports is their well-established connections to city centres. Travellers can benefit from a wide range of public transport options, including municipal buses and metro lines, which provide easy, efficient access to urban areas. Taxis provide a faster, more flexible alternative, while convenient, reliable airport shuttle services offer direct connections to key locations across cities.

From the beaches of Antalya to the cultural landmarks of İstanbul and the unique landscapes of Cappadocia, Türkiye offers unforgettable summer experiences. Book your flight and enjoy a smooth, comfortable journey from arrival to adventure. ///nCa, 14 July 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)