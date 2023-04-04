Kazakhstan will privatize Qazaq Air and Air Astana

There are plans to privatize two of the three airlines of Kazakhstan – Qazaq Air and Air Astana. According to Informburo of Kazakhstan, the government will shed its share in these airlines to promote competition in the civil aviation market.

The share of state participation in Air Astana and Fly Arystan is 76%, in Qazaq Air – 6%. Fly Arystan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Astana and is not a separate legal entity.

“Thus, this market belongs to a highly concentrated type with insufficiently developed competition. The presence of airlines with state participation leads to a decrease in competition between market participants, the disinterest of foreign air carriers and investors. These factors generally negatively affect competition,” said the Deputy Chairman of the Protection Agency and development of competition in the Republic of Kazakhstan Rustam Akhmetov at a press conference covered by the several media outlets including Informburo.

In the structure of the cost of air tickets, fuel costs account for the main share of expenses, he added. At the same time, there are several jet fuel suppliers only at the Astana airport. In other air harbors of the country, aviation fuel is sold exclusively by the airports themselves.

To develop competition in the civil aviation market, which will also help reduce the cost of air tickets, the agency, together with the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, decided to take the following measures: