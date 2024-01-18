Afghanistan and Turkmenistan hold a joint technical meeting on Noorul Jihad substation development project

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s major electricity utility, and representatives from Turkmenistan, led by Murad Artykov, Head of International Technical Projects, held a recent joint meeting to discuss the progress of the Herat Noorul Jihad substation development project, according to DABS press release.

Both sides tackled crucial issues like document preparation and ensuring timely project completion. DABS leadership emphasized the importance of finalizing proposals, addressing corrections, and reaching a joint agreement on equipment through ongoing technical delegation meetings.

The Turkmen delegation expressed gratitude for DABS’s cooperation and highlighted the value of joint discussions in resolving electricity purchase and technical project challenges.

In this joint meeting between Turkmenistan and Breshna Sherkat’s technical delegations, there will be a comprehensive discussion about the project and at the end of meeting, a joint bilateral protocol will be signed.

The completion of the Noorul Jihad substation in Herat, coupled with increased electricity imports from Turkmenistan, is expected to significantly alleviate electricity shortages in Afghanistan’s Northwest Zone. This will potentially contribute to positive developments in domestic production, economic growth, agriculture, and business ventures.

In December 2023 Artykov and the chief executive officer of DABS Muhammad Hanif Hamza signed a protocol in Kabul on accelerating the implementation of the Herat Noor ul-Jihad substation modernization project///nCa, 18 January 2024