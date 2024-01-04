Turkmenistan modernizes Noorul Jihad Substation to bring reliable electricity to thousands in Herat

News Central Asia (nCa)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the national power utility company of Afghanistan, is working with Turkmenistan’s  State Corporation “Turkmen Energo”to modernize the Noorul Jihad Substation in Herat. This vital project will provide thousands of customers with reliable electricity and boost the industrial sector in the northwestern region of the province.

Recently, the leadership of DABS, along with a delegation, visited the project site to monitor the progress and emphasize the importance of its timely completion. They met with local officials and discussed ways to speed up the construction process.

Once completed, it will provide thousands of customers with reliable electricity and ensure a consistent power supply to the industrial park in the northwest zone of Herat province, DABS comments.

DABS and Turkmenenergo Corporation inked a deal in January 2023 to upgrade the Noorul Jihad substation from 110 kV to 220 kV. The completion of the 500 KV line and construction of the Noor ul Jihad substation will increase the amount of electricity imported from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan by 110 megawatts. ///nCa, 4 January 2024

 

 

