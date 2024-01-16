News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan Airlines Takes Flight to New Destinations: Kuala Lumpur, Italy, and More

Turkmenistan Airlines is expanding its international reach, launching convenient connections to exciting destinations in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Starting in February and March, flights will start on the routes:

Ashgabat – Kuala Lumpur – Ashgabat (from 15 February onwards).

Ashgabat – Jeddah – Ashgabat (flights starting from 16 February).

Ashgabat – Ho Chi Minh  – Ashgabat (flights begin from 5 March).

Ashgabat – Milan – Ashgabat (flights taking off from 6 March).

Online: Purchase tickets through the official Turkmen Airlines website: https://turkmenistanairlines.tm/ru

In-Person: Visit any ticket office for air tickets in Turkmenistan or authorized sales offices of Agents abroad. ///nCa, 16 January 2024

 

 

