The European Union – Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days kick off in Mary

Mary, Turkmenistan, 14 December 2023 – More than 60 national stakeholders, energy policymakers, professionals of Turkmenistan, the European Union (EU), other Central Asian countries, international organisations and international financial institutions convened at the International Conference “Sustainable energy in Turkmenistan: prospects and challenges” (Conference). The delegates shared experiences and best practices in the implementation of renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) policies based on lessons learned by EU Member States and Energy Community Contracting Parties.

The Conference was organised by the EU through its project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)”, in partnership with the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated development of green cities in Ashgabat and Avaza”, and with the support of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education, and the Hyakimlik of Mary Velayat.

It is a part of the European Union – Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2023 campaign, which is being held in Mary on 14-15 December. The Conference will be followed by other campaign activities: the Ecological action for schoolchildren, the Award Ceremony to recognise the Most Energy Efficient School of Mary, and the Lectures for faculty members and students of the State Energy Institute.

Energy security is a national priority of Turkmenistan. The country has an abundant solar energy potential estimated at 655 GW. The development of the RE sector, improvement of EE and reduction of methane emissions would significantly contribute to the environmental protection, meeting the population’s growing energy demand and enhancing energy security. Furthermore, the country would be able to fulfil its climate targets, i.e., achieving zero growth of greenhouse gas emissions starting in 2030, and significant reductions of emissions in the longer term.

This year, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge. It is an important step that was welcomed by the world community.

Addressing the participants of the Conference, Ms Beata Peksa, EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan, stated: “The European Union commends Turkmenistan’s endeavours to revising its policies to promoting sustainable energy. With the great appreciation, we welcomed the announcement of the decision of the Government of Turkmenistan to join the Global Methane Pledge and other commitments made at the COP28. Now is the right time to discuss the way forward with key national stakeholders, international donors, and partners. We hope that this conference will be good opportunity to integrate lessons learned and experiences gained in the EU Member States and Energy Community Contracting Parties into the further process of sustainable energy policy development in Turkmenistan according to its needs. Through its projects, such as SECCA, the EU will continue supporting just energy transition in Turkmenistan.”

Mr Abdyrakhman Myratdurdyev, Chief Specialist of the Prospective Development Department of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, said: “Organisation of Sustainable Energy Days in Turkmenistan is timely and productive. Opportunities have been provided for the exchange of experience on energy efficient technologies, as well as for studying international experience in the development of renewable energy. Turkmenistan is implementing large-scale measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to the modernisation of technological equipment, greenhouse gas emissions in Turkmenistan have been significantly reduced. Large-scale integration of new advanced energy-efficient technologies and the latest achievements of world science into the production, distribution and consumption of electrical energy have become priority goals for increasing technological and economic efficiency in the electrical power industry of Turkmenistan. As part of the “Programme of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022–2028”, the construction of a gas turbine power plant with a capacity of 1574 MW, operating on a combined cycle, has begun. In 2021, a new Law of Turkmenistan “On Renewable Energy Sources” was adopted, which gave a great impetus to the development of renewable energy in Turkmenistan. Construction of a solar-wind hybrid power plant with a capacity of 10 MW has begun.”

During the Conference, the delegates discussed the design and implementation of EE policies, examined integrated solutions for the promotion of RE, as well as the future of green hydrogen. They reviewed extensively the experiences of the EU Member States and the Central Asian countries. ///SECCA, 14 December 2023

Here are some photos from the event: