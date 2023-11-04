Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

(Astana, November 3, 2023)

Dear Heads of State! Dear participants of the Summit!

First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to participate in today’s high-level meeting of the Organization of Turkic States, the conditions created for the high organization of the event and warm hospitality!

I am confident that the current Summit will contribute to the further development of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between our countries and the definition of new tasks for the future in these areas.

Dear participants of the Summit!

Today, political contacts between the member States of the Organization of Turkic States are of a high level. Our countries, supporting each other, effectively interact in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as within the framework of the United Nations and other authoritative international structures. In these difficult times, such close relations are of particular importance.

As you know, the system of international relations has been going through a difficult period of its development in recent years. There are difficult political and strategic situations in different parts of the world, including in regions close to our countries.

As a result, the world community is facing all kinds of global challenges and threats. In order to get out of these complex cataclysms that have a negative impact on the system of universal peace and security, it is important for states to consolidate efforts, carefully assess the political situations that have arisen and make the necessary decisions.

In this context, relying on the norms of international law and, first of all, on the Charter of the United Nations, it is necessary to create effective mechanisms to combat emerging threats, establish joint work, develop specific approaches and plans.

In this regard, Turkmenistan, guided by the point of view of the indivisibility and integrity of security, at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly took the initiative to prepare a Strategy for universal Security. For the practical implementation of this initiative, the Turkmen side considers it appropriate to apply the following three principles.

Firstly, to prevent conflict situations, in particular, at the initial stage of their occurrence, use preventive diplomacy;

Secondly, to fully utilize the capabilities of the neutrality mechanism;

Thirdly, to restore a culture of dialogue based on trust.

We are confident that this Strategy will contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation, solving pressing issues facing the world community and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

In this context, I am also firmly convinced that the participating countries of the Organization of Turkic States will support the practical implementation of this important initiative, which Turkmenistan has launched in the Community of Nations.

As our esteemed brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already said, the whole history of mankind confirms that there are no winners in the war. An arrow fired will not come back, it does not choose victims, be it a child or a soldier. Therefore, neutral Turkmenistan is ready to support the initiative of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking about the international criteria of partnership, we put forward a proposal to adopt a Cooperation Program of the Organization of Turkic States for 2024-2025 for systemic interaction within international organizations.

With regard to the trade and economic vector, Turkmenistan considers it expedient to intensify contacts within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. At the same time, first of all, it is necessary to indicate the directions uniting the economic sphere of our states. They include transport, energy, trade, industrial cooperation and other industries.

In short, we consider it necessary, in accordance with the requirements of the time, to fully and effectively use the economic opportunities of the Turkic states, acting in concert taking into account the main trends of world development.

Transport and logistics have an important place in the relations of our states.

As you know, in the current situation of general instability, one of the key tasks is to create modern transport, transit and logistics systems connecting our states and widely branched beyond their borders.

In this direction, Turkmenistan has recently launched a number of major infrastructure projects that unite Asia and Europe. The countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States also take an active part in them.

More precisely, in 2017, according to the relevant Agreement signed in Ashgabat, the Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye transport corridor was created. Currently, every effort is being made to use this transport link at full capacity.

Also in March 2019, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the Caspian Sea–Black Sea transport corridor was created and a corresponding multilateral document was signed.

In addition, work is underway to form the Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan transport corridor with access to the Caspian Sea, which will then extend to Azerbaijan, and from there to Türkiye.

The above examples clearly confirm the relevance and effectiveness of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor being created with the participation of the Turkic states.

In this context, in order to activate transport and transit communication, I propose to use the potential of the logistics and infrastructure system of Turkmenistan.

Energy should be mentioned as another important area.

Having rich oil and gas fields, Turkmenistan pursues a policy of reliable and safe export of energy resources to the world market. In particular, Turkmen natural gas and electricity are being supplied to neighboring countries and states of the region.

In this direction, close cooperation has been established with the countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States.

As an example, Turkmenistan currently sends its natural gas to neighboring and fraternal countries – Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, there are opportunities for the transportation of Turkmen natural gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and in the future to bring it to world markets. I am sure that we will resolve all the necessary issues together with our fraternal countries in the very near future, and appropriate work will be carried out.

Also, speaking about the electric power industry, Turkmenistan exports electricity to the fraternal countries of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In this area, we will be able to supply electricity to Azerbaijan and Türkiye through the Caspian Sea in the future.

By the way, today the foundation of a new modern power plant with a capacity of 1,574 megawatts has been laid on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea near the city of Turkmenbashi.

In general, we consider it expedient to prepare a Roadmap for the development of cooperation in the field of energy by the participating countries of the Organization of Turkic States in order to activate and legally consolidate the joint activities carried out.

I would like to note that cultural and humanitarian relations occupy an important place on the agenda of multilateral cooperation between Turkic states with similar history, culture, language and traditions.

The close cooperation established in this area is systematically developing on the basis of friendship and brotherhood, mutual respect, trust and support for each other. As a result of the strengthening of partnership in the fields of culture, art, science, education, and sports, favorable conditions are being created for the rapprochement of our countries and peoples.

In this regard, I propose to regularly hold bilateral and multilateral cultural events, in particular, joint Days of Culture of the Turkic States.

At the same time, contacts are developing at a high level within the framework of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY). Noting the significant activity of TURKSOY in the cultural and humanitarian direction, I consider it expedient to expand the joint activities carried out within its framework.

Turkmenistan plans to hold a number of international events in 2024 on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen classical poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, as well as the declaring the ancient Turkmen city of Anau as the “Cultural Capital of the Turkic world. In this context, we attach great importance to international cooperation, in particular, joint work with the Turkic peoples. I take this opportunity to invite all of you to take part in the upcoming celebrations next year.

We also consider it expedient to strengthen cooperation in the field of science and education, healthcare, sports and other areas. In particular, I propose to intensify contacts between research institutes, higher education institutions, and leading research centers.

I am firmly convinced that today’s Summit, being a significant event, will give impetus to the further development of relations between the Turkic states.

Concluding my speech, I would like to wish you all great success in your responsible activities, and well–being and prosperity to our fraternal peoples! ///TDH, 3 November 2023

