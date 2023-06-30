Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Valentina Matvienko held telephone talks

On Thursday, 29 June, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko.

Matvienko congratulated Berdymukhamedov on his birthday and the commissioning of the first stage of the city of Arkadag.

Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the development of relations with Russia, over the years of long-term cooperation positive experience of interaction has been accumulated in almost all areas and good results have been achieved, the National Leader of the Turkmen people stressed.

Among the most important areas of interstate cooperation is the humanitarian sphere, including cooperation in education, healthcare, science and culture. In this regard, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain bilateral contacts.

Arkadag also noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates Valentina Matvienko’s personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Russian relations.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the sides expressed firm confidence that the high level of mutual understanding inherent in interstate cooperation will continue to serve as a solid basis for the development of constructive partnership across its entire range. ///nCa, 30 June 2023

