TDH Commentary: Following the Trajectory of Turkmen-Afghan Constructive Cooperation

During the 10 November meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed the relevant chief officials to continue the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. In order to discuss the current state of implementation of this project, as well as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, and the expansion of the railway infrastructure of the neighboring country, the Turkmen delegation, on behalf of the head of state, recently made a working trip to Afghanistan, Herat province.

At the meeting with Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar and Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, a number of issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas were discussed.

In particular, the parties discussed the implementation of the above-mentioned important projects. At the same time, the foreign ministers and members of the delegations of both states visited energy and transport facilities, the construction of which is carried out by Turkmen and Afghan companies.

These significant projects specifically reflect the positive foreign policy strategy of an independent neutral Turkmenistan, consistently implemented by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, including with regard to major infrastructure projects designed to strengthen peace and stability, develop friendship, good neighborliness and broad fruitful cooperation across regional and global landscapes.

At the forefront of this noble pursuit stands the TAPI project, a shining example of collective good will uniting participating nations. Its economic and social benefits are far-reaching, offering an unprecedented solution to pressing challenges while simultaneously contributing to the development of a modern energy security architecture – a cornerstone of universal sustainable development.

Moreover, TAPI represents a critical step in realizing Turkmenistan’s energy strategy. This strategy hinges on three pillars: comprehensive modernization of the national fuel and energy complex, future-proofing its potential, and establishing a diversified energy transportation system that reaches global markets while ensuring a balance of interests of producers, transit countries and consumers.

Speaking from the standpoint of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, Turkmenistan is not only maintaining its established energy partnerships but also actively expanding its direct dialogue with global players. Through close collaborations with major oil and gas companies and renowned financial institutions, the country is weaving a strategic web of energy partnerships.

The world recognizes Turkmenistan’s immense natural gas reserves – a treasure trove lying within its land. This abundance enables the country to confidently guarantee long-term gas supplies across diverse routes, consistently meeting the high global demand.

It is noteworthy that the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line is also being laid along the TAPI gas pipeline route under construction. In addition to power supply to all infrastructure facilities of this highway, the future transmission line will provide an opportunity to export electricity to Pakistan and other South Asian countries in transit through Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan’s constructive position regarding the expansion of the railway infrastructure of the neighboring country is another clear evidence of good–neighborly Turkmen-Afghan relations, an effective contribution to the peaceful development of Afghanistan, the restoration of its socio-economic infrastructure, the integration into the global economic landscape. /// State News Agency of Turkmenistan (TDH), 18 December 2023