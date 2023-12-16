Turkmenistan and EU Deepen Ties with Rich Program of Cooperation

Ashgabat and Brussels have outlined a comprehensive agenda for cooperation, encompassing human rights, trade, energy, and transport. During a government meeting on Friday (15 Dec) Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov presented a detailed program of events for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.

Highlights of the cooperation agenda include:

Human Rights Dialogue: A delegation from Turkmenistan will participate in the 15th meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Human Rights Dialogue in Brussels on 18 December 2023.

Joint Committee Meeting: The 22nd meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee will also take place on 19 December.

Investment Forum on Transport: Turkmenistan is invited to participate in ‘Global Gateway Investors Forum on Sustainable Transport Connectivity between Europe and Central Asia’ on 29-30 January 2024.

Meeting of Transport Experts: A meeting of experts on the transport sector is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

Energy Partnership: Meredov has proposed a meeting with relevant EU structures in the first quarter of 2024 to discuss partnership opportunities and exchange experience in the field of energy.

President Berdimuhamedov commended the effective cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU in both bilateral and multilateral formats, emphasizing the fruitful ties developed across various fields. He instructed the foreign minister to continue working in accordance with mutual interests.

2023 has seen significant progress in Turkmenistan-EU relations, with key events including meeting between President Berdimuhamedov and EU President Charles Michel in New York, the 6th meeting within the framework of the Interparliamentary Dialogue. The Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan participated in the first Global Gate Forum in Brussels. Cultural exchange was fostered through the Days of European Culture in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and the EU actively cooperate on the platform of the Central Asia-European Union format. ///nCa, 16 December 2023