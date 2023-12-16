Turkmen Logistics and LAFF discussed trade opportunities between Turkmenistan and the Baltic States

On 15 December 2023, the Turkmen Logistics Association and the Latvian Association of Freight Forwarders and Logistics (LAFF) held an online meeting, which was attended by member companies of both organizations.

The meeting was organized with the aim of promoting the development of international trade relations and was devoted to the topic “Trade opportunities between the Baltic States and Turkmenistan: a map for improving cooperation and business relations,” the Turkmen Logistics Association reports.

Representatives of ACE Logistics Latvia, BV GRUPA, Vervo and MELON companies participated in the meeting from the Latvian side. The Turkmen side was attended by representatives of the Agency “Turkmen Marine and River Ways”, the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi, as well as member companies of the Association of Turkmen Logistics: “Amatly ýollar“, “Dawut ýollar”, “Eminli Maslahat”, “Merjen ýol”, JSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan and “Ýükli kerwen” (Kervan Logistics).

At the beginning of the meeting, LAFF Secretary General Maris Dreimanis and Senior Coordinators of the Turkmen Logistics Association Akmuhammet Yusupov and Sapa Gurbanberdiyev welcomed the participants and recalled the beginning of partnership relations between the two Associations.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Associations was signed on 12 June 2023, as part of a study trip of representatives of Central Asian countries to Latvia and Lithuania, organized by the USAID Project on Trade in Central Asia in cooperation with the TRACECA project and the Union of Transport Workers of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kazlogistics.

After welcoming words, representatives of the Agency “Turkmen Marine and River Ways” and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi held presentations, giving insights on the possibilities of a modern seaport on the Caspian coast.

Then the members of both Associations took turns presenting the services of their companies and exchanging contact details.

Representatives of Latvian companies stressed the growing role of Turkmenistan as a transit country between Europe and Asia and expressed interest in establishing strong partnerships with Turkmen carriers. Turkmen experts, in turn, offered specific services for the transportation of goods from Europe on a turnkey basis.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to further organize such events and share experiences in cooperation with the international organization FIATA. ///nCa, 16 December 2023