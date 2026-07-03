One Mountain, Four Seasons, Endless Adventure in Türkiye – Countdown Begins for the 9th Uludağ Premium Ultra Trail

Nestled at the foot of majestic Uludağ Mountain, Bursa has been one of Türkiye’s most captivating destinations, where rich history, natural beauty and vibrant culture come together. Known for its remarkable heritage, restorative thermal baths, renowned ski resorts and distinctive gastronomy, the city offers visitors a unique blend of tradition, adventure and relaxation. Adding to its appeal, Bursa will host the ninth edition of the Uludağ Premium Ultra Trail, Türkiye’s most competitive mountain ultra marathon, between 17 and 19 July 2026.

Unlike many mountain ultra-marathons staged in remote regions, the Uludağ Premium Ultra Trail is remarkably accessible, located just two hours from İstanbul and 30 minutes from the heart of Bursa. Offering far more than a sporting challenge, the event combines the spectacular natural beauty of Uludağ with Bursa’s rich historical heritage. As they tackle demanding trails and climb toward the summit, athletes will journey through landscapes shaped by centuries of civilisation, from the ancient Kingdom of Bithynia to the Ottoman Empire.

Thousands of runners from 25 countries take on Uludağ

Held under the slogan “Dream of Running in Uludağ!”, the 2026 edition is set to bring together nearly 3,000 athletes from 25 countries. Elite and amateur runners from Türkiye and across the globe—including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Poland, Sweden, Iran, Georgia, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and Norway—will gather in Bursa to challenge themselves on Uludağ’s spectacular yet demanding mountain trails.

The race routes pass through some of Bursa’s most iconic natural and cultural landmarks, including the UNESCO World Heritage village of Cumalıkızık, Saitabat Waterfall, Zeyniler Village, the Glacial Lakes, and the 2,543-meter summit of Uludağ. Uludağ’s race routes span a diverse landscape, from technical single tracks to alpine meadows rich in rare endemic flora. The region is recognised as a major biodiversity hotspot, home to 791 plant species, including 108 endemics, as well as several globally endangered and Europe-threatened species. It is also home to three valuable butterfly species, further highlighting its status as one of Türkiye’s most significant natural heritage areas.

Five Race Categories and a New Summit Experience

The 9th Uludağ Premium Ultra Trail will feature five courses suitable for runners of all levels:

UPUT70K (70 km/3,600 m elevation gain): For summit seekers

(70 km/3,600 m elevation gain): For summit seekers UPM42K (42 km/2,353 m elevation gain): A marathon distance where history and nature intertwine

(42 km/2,353 m elevation gain): A marathon distance where history and nature intertwine UPE30K (30 km /1,510 m elevation gain): For those who want to enjoy technical trails

(30 km /1,510 m elevation gain): For those who want to enjoy technical trails UP16K (16 km/500 m elevation gain): A chance to experience the excitement of racing in nature

(16 km/500 m elevation gain): A chance to experience the excitement of racing in nature UP6K (6 km/210 m elevation gain): A nature run open to everyone

While this year’s renewed 70K course will take runners to the Uludağ summit for the first time, participants in the 42K category will experience the mountain’s small summit area. And the “CHILDREN’S RUN” will also stand out as one of the most colourful highlights of the event, bringing a vibrant and festive spirit to the race weekend.

Bursa beyond the trails

Just a two-hour drive from İstanbul, Bursa offers a compelling blend of history, nature, and gastronomy. The city is home to iconic landmarks such as the Grand Mosque (Ulu Cami), the Green Mosque andTomb, Koza Han caravansary, the historic covered bazaar bridges, the Atatürk House Museum, and the ancient İnkaya Plane Tree. Visitors can also explore Cumalıkızık, the UNESCO-listed village known for its well-preserved Ottoman houses. Beyond the city, İznik, which is on the UNESCO Tentative List, offers a rich experience with the Hagia Sophia Mosque, traditional tile workshops, and lakeside activities on Lake İznik. Pope Leo XIV visited İznik (ancient Nicaea) on November 28, 2025, a historic first for a reigning pope. The trip commemorated the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. A proper Bursa journey is complete with the city’s historic hammams and its signature dishes: “İskender kebab”, “chestnut candy”, “milk halva”, and “tahini pide”, while “Gemlik olives” and Bursa silk stand out as iconic souvenirs.

///nCa, 3 July 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)