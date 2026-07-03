EBRD and GCF launch climate-resilience programme for water systems in Central Asia

Anton Usov

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) are launching a new programme to strengthen the resilience of water systems in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan in response to growing climate pressures on water resources and services.

The Resilient Water Systems programme, which combines €100 million of loans from the EBRD and €5 million of other donor co-financing grants, leveraging €55 million of grants from the GCF, was approved at the 45th meeting of the GCF Board in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

It will support investments in climate-resilient water supply, wastewater and irrigation infrastructure, alongside sector reforms, utility strengthening and long-term adaptation planning, benefiting hundreds of thousands of people by way of more reliable, resilient and sustainable water services.

Water systems across Central Asia are coming under increasing strain as a result of rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, more frequent droughts and floods, and growing uncertainty as regards future water availability. Many existing systems were not designed for these conditions and require new approaches to planning and investment.

The programme combines climate risk assessment, utility-level adaptation pathways, institutional strengthening and targeted infrastructure investment. It supports a pipeline of climate-resilient investments in several cities and vulnerable communities, while strengthening the enabling environment for long-term adaptation and water security.

Gianpiero Nacci, EBRD Managing Director for Climate Strategy and Delivery, said: “Climate change is changing how water systems operate and how they fail. Building resilience requires more than rehabilitating infrastructure. It requires understanding climate risks, strengthening institutions and investing in systems that can continue to perform under increasingly uncertain conditions.

This programme demonstrates how climate resilience can be integrated into water sector planning and investment, helping communities, utilities and governments to prepare for future challenges.”

Thomas Eriksson, GCF Regional Director for Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East said: “This is a major regional investment by the Green Climate Fund in long-term water security and climate resilience, helping the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan to move from reactive repairs to deeper, system-level adaptation. The programme will support policy reform, institutional strengthening and climate-resilient infrastructure, reflecting the GCF’s commitment to strengthening country ownership of climate action and being a partner of choice for developing countries.”

This programme reflects Central Asian countries’ growing demand for regional approaches to water resilience, as highlighted at the Samarkand Climate Forum last year and the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan earlier this year.

The EBRD and the GCF have been working together for more than a decade to support the transition to green economies in 16 countries on three continents. Their partnership focuses on climate change mitigation and adaptation, spanning renewable energy, green city initiatives, industrial decarbonisation and water-related infrastructure. ///EBRD, 2 Jul 2026