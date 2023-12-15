UN-Turkmenistan Collaboration: Joint Meetings Sought to Accelerate Development Goals

On 14 December 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a crucial meeting of the joint UN-Turkmenistan Steering Committee (SC) for implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021- 2025 and the National Working Group for the Implementation of the SDGs in Turkmenistan, foreign ministry reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov led the event, joined by key figures including UN Resident Coordinator Dmitriy Shlapachenko, UNDP Resident Representative Narine Sahakyan, UNFPA Head of Office Ayna Seyitliyeva, UNICEF Representative Mohammad Fayazi, and representatives from relevant ministries and agencies.

Minister Meredov emphasized the need for a streamlined mechanism for project and program collaboration between UN agencies and national entities.

He proposed reviving the Turkmenistan-UN Strategic Advisory Council, updating its membership, and holding regular meetings at expert and governing levels to discuss the Framework Program and broader SDGs and development priorities.

The speakers exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in legal and socio-economic areas, focusing on the following five target groups of the Framework Program:

Food Security & Climate Change: Leveraging modern green technologies to enhance resilience.

Digitalization & Data Management

Education System Development: Strengthening school and vocational education

Healthcare Capacity Building

Human Rights Institutions: Establishing specialized units within the Human Rights Commissioner’s office to address specific rights concerns like children’s welfare and ensuring women’s rights.

The participants expressed optimism for the dynamic future of the Turkmenistan-UN partnership in achieving sustainable development goals. ///nCa, 15 December 2023