UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan strengthen cooperation to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals

Ashgabat, 27 February 2023: The Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a number of strategic documents to foster and enhance the long-term partnership on realizing national development priorities.

More specifically, UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan launched the following new joint projects in the areas of health, digital transformation, human rights and trade totaling over 80 mln USD fully provided by the Government of Turkmenistan:

“Assistance in the implementation of a pilot system of interdepartmental electronic information exchange in Turkmenistan”, to be implemented jointly with the “Turkmenaragatnashyk” Agency under the Agency for Transport and Communications of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan;

“Strengthening clinical laboratory services in Turkmenistan in 2023-2024”, to be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan;

“Provision of medicines necessary for prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases and for maternal and child health in Turkmenistan in 2023-2024”, to be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan;

“Strengthening the Trade Capacity of Turkmenistan. Phase II”, to be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan;

“Strengthening the Institutional capacity of the Ombudsperson’s Office of Turkmenistan”, to be implemented jointly with the Office of the Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan;

In addition, the Government of Turkmenistan and UNDP have agreed plan of programmatic activities and measures within the below-mentioned ongoing projects to be implemented in 2023, covering such areas as environmental protection and climate change and increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities to ensure an effective implementation of the results set forth in the UNDP Country Programme Document for 2021-2025:

“Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, implemented jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan;

“Conservation and Sustainable Management of Land Resources and Natural Ecosystems in the Aral Sea Basin”, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and implemented jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan;

“Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan”, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented jointly the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan;

“Towards decent work for people with disabilities in Turkmenistan: transforming social enterprises into meaningful training and employment opportunities” funded by the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and implemented jointly with the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan.

The parties also signed an amendment to the project “Procurement of medicines and health products through the United Nations Development Programme for the control of noncommunicable diseases (NCD) in Turkmenistan”, to be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

