UNDP is one of the Turkmenistan’s major international partners in sustainable development issues, says Ms.Narine Sahakyan

“We at UNDP are proud of our cooperation with Turkmenistan aimed at supporting the country’s progress since the first years of its independence. Every year we expand our cooperation and cover new areas of development, based on world knowledge and best practices, the latest technologies and innovative solutions,” said Ms.Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

Speaking at an international conference in Ashgabat dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, Ms.Sahakyan stressed that UNDP is one of the country’s largest international partners in sustainable economic development, mitigation of climate change and sustainable management of natural resources, acceleration of digitalization, protection of human rights and promotion of gender equality, improving the efficiency of health and social systems protection, focusing on the most vulnerable groups.

Over the years of independence, UNDP, together with partners in Turkmenistan, has implemented hundreds of projects in a wide range of areas aimed at empowering people to create a more sustainable and equitable future, while maintaining a balance between people and the environment.

Thus, UNDP has made a significant contribution to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals of Turkmenistan. UNDP assisted in the development of a National Database on the SDGs.

“We were also pleased to contribute to the work on the second Voluntary National Review on the Implementation of the SDGs in Turkmenistan, which was presented at the high-level meeting in New York this summer. UNDP supports the activities of the Joint Expert Group on Financing the SDGs, which we consider as an effective platform for fulfilling the country’s commitments on financing for development,” said UNDP Resident Representaitve.

Another relevant area of cooperation between UNDP and Turkmenistan, which Sahakyan mentioned, is digitalization.

“We are building up the country’s digital potential in the field of statistics, banking, finance and public administration. And this is just the beginning,” she went on saying.

In addition, a strategic project has been launched with the Agency “Turkmenaragatnashyk” (Turkmen Communications) in the field of digital transformation of public administration. The project is aimed at introducing a system of interdepartmental electronic communication in Turkmenistan, including the design and development of the system, improving the regulatory framework, adopting international best practices and increasing national capacity in the field of digital transformation of public administration.

Separately, Sahakyan noted the growing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UNDP in the field of healthcare and human health protection. Within the framework of this cooperation, multi-vector projects covering a wide range of health services are being implemented. Special emphasis in health projects is placed on ensuring universal coverage of these services.

The UNDP Permanent Representative called the transition to full state funding of anti-tuberculosis programs a great achievement of Turkmenistan.

Ms.Sahakyan drew the attention of the forum participants to such an important area of cooperation as environmental protection and climate change.

“Over the past 5 years, with the assistance of our partners, we have invested over US $ 20 million on various projects in this area to mitigate the negative impact of climate change and promote the implementation of National Environmental Protection Programs,” she said.

Inclusive economic growth, support for gender equality is one of the areas where UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan join their efforts.

“UNDP in Turkmenistan remains committed to making gender equality and the advancement of women, basic human rights and the necessary conditions for achieving sustainable peace a reality. Together with development partners, UNDP will continue to make every effort to promote respect and equal rights and opportunities for all people around the world,” Ms.Narine Sahakyan stressed.

Noting that the SDG Summit, which was held this week in New York within the framework of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, marked the beginning of a new stage of accelerated progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the UNDP Permanent Representative said: “UNDP is ready, together with the Government of the country, our international partners, civil society and the people of Turkmenistan, to intensify efforts to implement the national development agenda and create a peaceful, just and sustainable future for all.”///nCa, 23 September 2023

