Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss expansion of trade relations

On 4 May 2024, a delegation of the private sector of Turkmenistan led by Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev visited Herat province to discuss issues of expanding trade relations between the two countries, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kabul reports.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation met with the Governor of Herat Province Noor Ahmad Islam Jar, and also visited and inspected marble processing plants in the industrial zone of Herat province.

This visit follows March visit of a delegation of Afghan businessmen headed by Minister of Industry and Trade Nuriddin Azizi, who participated in the exhibition of Afghan goods and the Turkmen-Afghan business forum in Ashgabat.///nCa, 6 May 2024

 

 

