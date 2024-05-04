International Day of the Markhor: Celebrating the Endangered Screw-Horned Goat

News Central Asia (nCa)

24 May is now officially recognized as International Day of the Markhor, a majestic screw-horned goat native to Central and South Asia. The UN General Assembly recently adopted a resolution to celebrate this unique animal.

Found in countries like Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the Markhor is sadly classified as endangered.

The name “markhor” itself translates to “snake-eater” in Persian, reflecting a fascinating local belief that these goats actively hunt and neutralize snakes. Their meat was even thought to possess anti-venom properties.

The resolution acknowledges the Markhor (Capra falconeri) as an ecological icon, playing a vital role in maintaining healthy mountain ecosystems. Their conservation is also seen as crucial for tourism and regional economies.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Afghanistan, China, Hungary, Israel, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It highlights the threats facing the Markhor: habitat loss, illegal hunting (poaching), and the ever-present danger of climate change.

International Day of the Markhor serves as a call to action. The resolution invites all relevant stakeholders to give due consideration to enhancing international and regional cooperation in support of efforts to conserve the markhor, given its role in the overall ecosystem.  ///nCa, 4 May 2024

