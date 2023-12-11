Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with Regional Director for Europe and the CIS

On December 10, 2023, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Deputy Administrator of the United Nations Development Program and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS Ivana Živković, who is in Ashgabat to participate in the international conference “Dialogue – a guarantee of peace” .

During the negotiations, the strategic nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNDP was emphasized, confirmed by the current practical realization of 27 projects between the Government and the Organization, most of which are being implemented with the support of Turkmenistan.

The interlocutors noted the growing scope of partnerships, especially in the health sector, taking into account two recently signed projects in this area.

The UNDP dignitaries highly appreciated the efforts of Turkmenistan in digital transformation and noted the active cooperation in the field of digitalization, in connection with which potential areas of cooperation in this direction were considered.

Along with this, the parties exchanged views on further possible support for Turkmenistan in the matter of accession to the WTO.

Rashid Meredov also informed at the meeting about the documents and initiatives that our country joined at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, including the proposals and initiatives put forward by the President of Turkmenistan at COP-28. In this regard, the Turkmen side invited the UNDP management to consider the possibilities of taking practical steps for their joint implementation. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 10 December 2023