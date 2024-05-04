Azerbaijani cuisine excited Ashgabat: Delicious traditions and bright colors at the “International Cuisine Festival”

On 4 May 2024, the Ashgabat International School hosted the “International Cuisine Festival” on a grand scale.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan proudly presented a selection of their country’s fragrant sweets and mouthwatering dishes to festival attendees. They created a captivating space, beautifully decorated, where guests could not only savor these delicacies but also delve into the rich history and traditions behind Azerbaijani cuisine.

Books, brochures, and informative materials were on display, inviting guests on a captivating journey through Azerbaijan. These materials showcased the country’s stunning culture and exciting tourist destinations.

Bright banners adorned the embassy’s corner, featuring information about the travel website azerbaijan.travel, enticing visitors to explore this welcoming nation.

Festival attendees tasted the national dishes, their eyes drawn to the captivating photo postcards, souvenirs, and intricate crafts created by skilled Azerbaijani artisans.

The International Cuisine Festival served as a beautiful celebration of friendship and cultural exchange.///nCa, 4 May 2024 (Photo credit: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)