RECCA Partners with Turkmenistan NGOs for Environmental Projects

The Regional Environmental Center of Central Asia (RECCA) has signed memoranda of understanding with leading public organizations of Turkmenistan – the Society for the Protection of Nature of Turkmenistan and the Tebigi Kuwwat (Nature’s Energy) enterprise, according to RECCA.

“This event opens a new page of cooperation with the civil society of Turkmenistan and provides new opportunities in the implementation of new joint projects with NGOs of Turkmenistan and RECCA,” said Mergen Kepbanov, Director of the RECCA Project Office in Turkmenistan.

The memoranda provide for joint actions to implement international, regional and national projects aimed at improving the environmental situation in Central Asia and public participation in making environmentally significant decisions.

The Nature Protection Society of Turkmenistan was established in 1968. It is one of the oldest public associations in the country and includes more than 245 thousand members. It deals with issues of environmental protection, ecology and conducts scientific, awareness raising campaigns, eco-educational work. The Nature Protection Society of Turkmenistan is a member of the International Union for Nature Conservation and a strategic partner of the Association for the Development of Civil Society.

The Aarhus Center operates at the Tebigi Kuwwat enterprise, which closely cooperates with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan.

Formed in 2001 through a collaborative effort between the governments of five Central Asian countries, the European Union, and UNDP, RECCA serves as a non-profit, independent, and non-political international organization. Their mission centers on assisting Central Asian governments, along with regional and international partners, in tackling environmental challenges and achieving sustainable development goals throughout the region, with headquarters located in Almaty, Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 6 May 2024