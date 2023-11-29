Turkmenistan and China reaffirm their commitment to deepening comprehensive strategic partnership

On 29 November 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and foreign minister Rashid Meredov met with Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang.

Meredov highlighted the dynamic development of Turkmen-Chinese ties across a broad spectrum of sectors, emphasizing the crucial role played by high-level interactions in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Energy cooperation emerged as a top priority for bilateral engagement, with the parties acknowledging the significance of the Joint Working Group on Gas Cooperation.

Discussions focused on facilitating the establishment of mutually beneficial linkages between interested companies and business communities, expanding and deepening industrial collaboration between the two countries.

In this context, the potential establishment of a Turkmen-Chinese Business Council was explored, with the prospect of serving as an effective platform for addressing critical issues in bilateral economic cooperation with the involvement of business circles from both nations.

Potential areas for economic cooperation were identified, including investments, digital and high technologies, the chemical industry, space exploration, and agriculture.

The sides also discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, as well as in the cultural and humanitarian domains.///nCa, 29 November 2023