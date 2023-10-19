TRT Turkmenistan gets certificate of honor at “Arkadagyk Shäheri” film festival

News Central Asia (nCa)

A certificate of honor was presented to the representative of TRT Turkmenistan at the “Arkadagyk Säheri” film festival.

In 1999, TRT opened its first representative office in Central Asia in Turkmenistan, which shows its great respect for Turkmenistan.

As a family of TRT, under the leadership of our President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, we are proud and happy to present the history, civilization and beauty of Turkmenistan to the whole world through our daily news.

We hope to continue our cooperation with Turkmen Television and Oguzhan Film Union in the future.

Today, as a representative of Turkmenistan, we showed our short films “Merv, the capital of the Great Seljuk State” and “Koneurgench” at the Ashgabat Cinema Concert Center.

We wanted to show the culture and history of the country through these films. We hope that our joint cooperation in the field of education, films and other fields will continue in the future.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Honorable President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, our friend Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmen Television, Oguzhan Film Association and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for conducting these activities. Thank you. /// TRT Turkmenistan, 19 October 2023

 

