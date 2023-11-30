News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » One Health Framework for Action Set to Enhance the Quality of Health Care Services Across Central Asia

One Health Framework for Action Set to Enhance the Quality of Health Care Services Across Central Asia

By

Government officials of Central Asia gathered today at World Bank hosted regional conference to endorse the Central Asia One Health Framework for Action- a regional cooperation program designed to enhance the quality and productivity of health, agriculture, and environment sectors across the region.

The framework serves as a strategic plan and investment structure, requiring collaboration across sectors for effective implementation of the One Health approach. It addresses three priority issues, that are the control of zoonoses, the prevention of antimicrobial resistance and ensuring food safety.

After COVID-19, countries in Central Asia are still vulnerable to another pandemic, and climate change is increasing the risk. Diseases of animal origin cause more than 1 billion human infections globally each year, with significant losses to livestock productivity and trade opportunities.

In Central Asia, brucellosis—a disease that spreads from animals to people—costs an estimated US$76.2 million annually in human health and livestock production. A One Health approach – a multisectoral approach where health, environment and agriculture sectors work in close collaboration – would enable cost-effective control of this disease, with incremental adoption of cross-sectoral surveillance and cold storage yielding US$123–294 million in benefits over the next 25 years.

“This framework is an important step towards greater cooperation in Central Asia on pandemic preparedness and response. It is in the interests of all countries to work together to protect the health of people, animals, and the environment,” said Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Country Director for Central Asia. “The World Bank is proud to support this valuable collaboration, and we stand ready to attract necessary investments to make One Heath framework a reality.”

The Central Asia One Health Framework for Action identifies action areas that will contribute to increasing agriculture competitiveness and expanding regional trade as well as export of animal-based products to world markets. Agriculture forms a significant proportion of regional GDP and is a key asset in Central Asia’s extensive rural areas and the implementation of the framework can support a sustainable expansion of domestic production and creating economic opportunities for rural communities.

Moreover, a One Health approach can contribute to safeguard the biodiversity and productivity of landscapes by improving ecosystems health in Central Asia. It will guide the implementation of a collaborative regional surveillance of wildlife, pasture degradation, and antimicrobial residues in the environment as a prerequisite for enhancing ecosystem health, thus reducing the risk of emerging diseases and pandemics.///World Bank, 28 Nov 2023

 

Related posts:

  1. World Bank: A High-level Workshop Convenes Experts to Discuss Early Assessment Findings on One Health Approach for Central Asia Program
  2. Central Asian Animal Health Network members look at the future of animal health and One Health
  3. Central Asian Ministries of Health unite forces at high-level meeting in Dushanbe
  4. Medical specialists of the sanitary and epidemiological services and medical institutions of the Health Ministry of Turkmenistan complete a training on “Health-Care Waste Management”
  5. Central Asian Countries endorsed the regional Roadmap for Health and Well-being
  6. Tripartite joint mission to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in the operationalization of “One Health” approach in Turkmenistan
  7. Central Asia needs to take more action on climate change risks
  8. Press Statement by the Ministry of Health Care and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan on the occasion of World Health Day
  9. CADAP: A delegation from Central Asia learns about prevention, treatment and harm reduction services for drug addicts in Spain
  10. Heads of emergency services of Central Asian countries met in Tajikistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan