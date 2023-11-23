Harnessing Nature’s Bounty: Novel Cosmetic and Medicinal Products from Turkmen Raw Materials

The Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan is continuously exploring the potential of local raw materials to develop innovative products in the fields of medicine and cosmetology. Their latest advancements showcase the transformative power of nature’s offerings.

Rejuvenating Skin with Silkworm Pupae Oil

Altyn Rakhmanova, Head of the Biotechnology Laboratory, highlights one of their recent breakthroughs: a skin care product enriched with a moisturizing component derived from silkworm pupae oil. This unique formulation has anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and antioxidant properties. The ointment effectively nourishes and tones the skin, enhancing its respiration while being non-toxic and allergy-friendly.

Silkworm pupae oil boasts a wealth of biologically active substances, including a vitamin complex (A, D, B, E), amino acids, unsaturated fatty acids (linolenic acid), and soluble proteins. This precious oil serves as a potent antioxidant, combating age-related skin changes and delaying the aging process. Its remarkable ability to enhance elastin and collagen production delivers an immediate lifting effect, restoring freshness and elasticity to dull and fatigued skin.

The oil’s versatility extends to hair care, effectively nourishing and maintaining optimal moisture balance in dry hair and scalp. With its exceptional properties, silkworm pupae oil serves as a versatile base for creating a range of cosmetic products, including masks, firming hair treatments, cleansing emulsions, anti-aging serums, and after-peeling, shaving, and epilation softeners.

Maclura: A Natural Remedy for Healing and Pain Relief

Another remarkable development from the Technology Center is a therapeutic ointment derived from maclura, a common tree species in Turkmenistan. This ointment exhibits remarkable efficacy in reducing inflammation and promoting rapid wound closure.

Maclura’s most valuable components are flavonoid compounds, potent antioxidants with anti-sclerotic and anti-carcinogenic properties. A phytoproduct derived from flavonoids is a perpsective raw material for developing an effective cardiovascular remedy. In folk medicine, maclura’s milky juice is traditionally used to treat various skin ailments, to heal wounds and alleviate rheumatic conditions. In the medical industry of many countries the products is used to stimulate cardiac activity. The milky juice also helps to relieve pain associated with joint problems, salt deposition, arthritis, and arthrosis.

Maclura extract, enriched with citronella oil, delivers antiseptic and anti-inflammatory effects. The extract from maclura’s fruits contains a treasure trove of vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, pectins, saponins, and tannins, imparting healing, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and bactericidal properties. Preparations containing maclura show a cumulative effect, with maximum benefits achieved through regular use.

Maclura’s medicinal properties have long been recognized in folk medicine worldwide. Its juice is used to soothe toothaches, bark and leaves are applied to control bleeding, and decoctions of tree roots are used as lotions to combat eye inflammation.

Maclura seed oil extract has also demonstrated effectiveness against age spots, juvenile acne, and other dermatological issues. ///nCa, 23 November 2023