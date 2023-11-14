News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNDP together with partners hosted a training on developing an SDG Information Platform for Central Asian countries

UNDP together with partners hosted a training on developing an SDG Information Platform for Central Asian countries

By

Ashgabat, November 13, 2023: A workshop on establishing a Regional Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Information Platform for Central Asian countries was convened in Ashgabat on November 6-10, 2023. The initiative to create an SDG information dashboard is implemented with technical assistance from UNDP and the Economic Research Institute of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the EU funded Central Asia Regional SDG Platform Project.

The establishment of the SDG information platform will contribute to fostering knowledge exchange, enhancing statistical capacity, and enabling effective SDG monitoring in the country and the Central Asian region.

The five-day training, attended by representatives of various ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, served as a forum for discussing the progress made and outlining further steps in establishing the aforementioned information platform.

The seminar was conducted by representatives of the Institute of Economic Research of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Bakytgul Khambar, Director of the SDG Secretariat and Madina Nurzhanova, leading expert of the SDG Secretariat, who introduced representatives of national ministries and departments to the results of the analysis of national SDG indicators, and Mihail Peleah, Programme specialist for green economy and employment, UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub, who presented the SDG regional information platform. Participants explored key approaches to analyzing interactions among SDG targets and indicators, and identified their interlinkages in the national context.

***

A five-day training on creating an SDG dashboard was organized as part of the joint project between UNDP and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan “Partnering for SDG acceleration. Phase II” and the Regional project “Creation of an SDGs Platform for Central Asia”, implemented by the UNDP and funded the European Union. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

 

#UNDP, #Turkmenistan, #SDG

Related posts:

  1. EU and UNDP launch regional platform on Sustainable Development Goals in Central Asia
  2. Tajikistan hosted IAEA seminar on nuclear law for Central Asian countries
  3. Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries + USA
  4. Central Asian countries and strategic partners supported Uzbekistan’s actions to calm the unrests in Karakalpakstan
  5. A national SDG reporting platform has been created in Turkmenistan and it is LIVE now
  6. Ashgabat hosted Dialogue of Women of Central Asian countries and Russia
  7. UNDP and partners held a workshop on water diplomacy in Lebap velayat
  8. Kyrgyzstan hosted first Central Asian conference of women power engineers
  9. Central Asian countries seek to boost digital economy cooperation – Central Asia’s GDP is growing faster than the world economy
  10. UNDP and partners promote youth empowerment for building resilience to violent extremism
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan