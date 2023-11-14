UNDP together with partners hosted a training on developing an SDG Information Platform for Central Asian countries

Ashgabat, November 13, 2023: A workshop on establishing a Regional Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Information Platform for Central Asian countries was convened in Ashgabat on November 6-10, 2023. The initiative to create an SDG information dashboard is implemented with technical assistance from UNDP and the Economic Research Institute of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the EU funded Central Asia Regional SDG Platform Project.

The establishment of the SDG information platform will contribute to fostering knowledge exchange, enhancing statistical capacity, and enabling effective SDG monitoring in the country and the Central Asian region.

The five-day training, attended by representatives of various ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, served as a forum for discussing the progress made and outlining further steps in establishing the aforementioned information platform.

The seminar was conducted by representatives of the Institute of Economic Research of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Bakytgul Khambar, Director of the SDG Secretariat and Madina Nurzhanova, leading expert of the SDG Secretariat, who introduced representatives of national ministries and departments to the results of the analysis of national SDG indicators, and Mihail Peleah, Programme specialist for green economy and employment, UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub, who presented the SDG regional information platform. Participants explored key approaches to analyzing interactions among SDG targets and indicators, and identified their interlinkages in the national context.

***

A five-day training on creating an SDG dashboard was organized as part of the joint project between UNDP and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan “Partnering for SDG acceleration. Phase II” and the Regional project “Creation of an SDGs Platform for Central Asia”, implemented by the UNDP and funded the European Union. ///UNDP Turkmenistan

