China and Turkmenistan pledge to promote energy cooperation

China and Turkmenistan on Monday pledged to deepen cooperation in the field of energy and push forward bilateral relations.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with a high-level delegation of Turkmenistan in Beijing on Monday, 16 October on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The Turkmen delegation includes Ashirguly Begliev, Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan, Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrad Gerdimyradov, and State Minister Maksat Babayev in Beijing.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to fully implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state, deepen cooperation in the field of energy and push forward bilateral relations, the State Councils of PRC said ion a press release.

The visiting delegation said fruitful results have been realized in Turkmenistan’s cooperation with China in the field of natural gas, adding that Turkmenistan is willing to continue to deepen bilateral energy cooperation and push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. ///nCa, 17 October 2023 (Photo credit – Xinhua)