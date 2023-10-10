Islamic Development Bank to Finance Construction of Cancer Centers in Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has proposed to finance the construction of international-level cancer centers in the Mary, Balkan, and Lebap provinces of Turkmenistan.

This weas announced during a presentation of construction projects to National Leader of Turkmen people, Chairman of People’s Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Monday, 9 October 2023.

Commenting on the news, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan, which consistently implements a policy of open doors, is developing fruitful cooperation with the countries of the world and the largest international financial institutions with solid experience and innovative technologies in various fields.

Among them is the IsDB, which has been effectively cooperating with Turkmenistan for many years, including in the implementation of joint projects.

Emphasizing the importance of intensifying cooperation with foreign partners in order to use best practices in the field of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, equipping healthcare institutions with the most modern equipment, the National Leader of Turkmen people underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation with the IsDB. ///nCa, 10 October 2023

 

 

