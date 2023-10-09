Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Killing Hundreds

On 7 October 2023, a powerful earthquake struck the western province of Herat, Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring more than 9,000 others. The epicenter of the quake was located about 30 kilometers from the Zindajan district, where 13 villages suffered the most damage.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including three very strong aftershocks measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5.

The USGS report says: “The October 7, 2023 M 6.3 earthquake near Herat, Afghanistan, occurred as the result of thrust faulting at shallow depths near the far western terminus of the Hindu Kush mountain range. This earthquake was followed by a second M 6.3 earthquake that occurred approximately 30 minutes later. Both earthquakes occurred on east-west striking fault planes that dip to either the north or south. The earthquakes occurred within the Eurasia plate in an intracontinental mountain belt.

Earthquakes in Afghanistan and its surrounding regions are common due to the complex and active interactions between the Arabia, Eurasia, and India plates. Earthquakes in western and central Afghanistan are primarily influenced by the northward movement of the Arabia plate relative to the Eurasia plate.” ///nCa, 9 October 2023

